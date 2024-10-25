Ukraine’s army loses stable command and control of troops encircled in Kursk area — Putin

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military is attempting to unblock its troops encircled in Russia’s borderline Kursk Region but has lost stable command and control of these units, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview for the ’60 Minutes’ program on the Rossiya-1 television channel on Friday.

The Russian leader said on October 24 that about 2,000 Ukrainian troops had been encircled in the Kursk Region. He explained that Russian forces had cut Ukrainian troops off the state border at one of the enemy’s infiltration sites, blocking them in the Kursk Region.

"Presently, unblocking attempts are underway. I have no information as of the latest hour as I have had no time to talk with the General Staff and the Defense Ministry. However, all the unblocking attempts as of 2:00 a.m. failed. We feel that those people in encirclement do not even understand well that they are encircled. This is because judging by the information that we possess stable troop command and control has been lost," the head of state said.