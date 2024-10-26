Iran reserves right to lawful response to Israel — UN mission

UNITED NATIONS, October 27. /TASS/. Tehran reserves the right to "legal and legitimate response" to the Israel’s strike, the permanent representation of Iran to the UN said.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran, in alignment with the principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations and under international law, reserves its inherent right to legal and legitimate response to these criminal attacks at the appropriate time," the diplomatic mission said.

On October 26, the Israel Defense Forces informed about delivering attacks against military installations in Iran.