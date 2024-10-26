US expects Iran, Israel to end exchange of strikes, official says

WASHINGTON, October 29. /TASS/. Washington believes that Saturday’s Israeli attack on Iran should end the direct military exchange between the two countries, a senior US administration official told reporters in a special briefing.

"This should be the end of the direct military exchange between Israel and Iran," he said, adding: "As far as we're concerned, that should close out that direct exchange between Israel and Iran."

"I will say we've heard the same thing from many across the region, including many with close ties to Iran," the official added.

"This is our very strong view that's been communicated to our partners throughout the region, and obviously it's been communicated through multiple channels, indirectly and directly, to Iran," he stressed.