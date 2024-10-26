Iranian nuclear facilities undamaged by Israeli attack, IAEA chief says

VIENNA, October 26. /TASS/. Iran has told the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that its nuclear facilities have not been damaged in the latest Israeli attack, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said.

"Iran’s nuclear facilities have not been impacted. IAEA inspectors are safe and continue their vital work. I call for prudence and restraint from actions that could jeopardize the safety and security of nuclear and other radioactive materials," the IAEA chief wrote on X.

On October 26, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it was conducting surgical strikes on military targets in Iran "in response to months of continuous attacks." The Iranian military, in turn, said military facilities in the provinces of Tehran, Khuzestan and Ilam had come under attack but that Israel only caused limited damage. Four Iranian servicemen were killed as a result of the Israeli attack.