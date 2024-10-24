BRICS investment platform to facilitate reliable, secure investing — Putin

KAZAN, October 24. /TASS/. A new BRICS investment platform is essential for countries seeking reliable and secure investment opportunities in rapidly developing markets, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated at the press conference concluding the BRICS Summit.

"Regarding the investment process, this is crucial for countries such as Saudi Arabia and Russia, as well as others like China and India. It is vital to have the means to safely and securely invest in emerging markets; this is of utmost importance. This is encapsulated in our proposal to create this new investment platform," the president remarked.

The BRICS New Development Bank, although "still small," has already funded 100 projects totaling approximately $32-33 billion, the Russian leader noted.