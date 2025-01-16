Twin Peaks and Dune director David Lynch dies aged 78

NEW YORK, January 16. /TASS/. Revered US filmmaker and screenwriter David Lynch, who scored best director Oscar nominations for "Blue Velvet," "The Elephant Man" and "Mulholland Drive" and co-created the cult drama series "Twin Peaks," has died at the age of 78, his family said.

"It is with deep regret that we, his family, announce the passing of the man and the artist, David Lynch," reads a statement on his Facebook page (Facebook is banned in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist).