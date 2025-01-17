Russia and Iran working to establish seamless logistics between countries — Putin

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Russia and Iran are discussing the construction of a section of the international North-South transport corridor, the Rasht-Astara railway line, which will help establish seamless logistics between the countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a press conference following talks with his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian.

"Great prospects are opening up in connection with the opening of the international [transport] corridor North-South. Discussions are continuing on issues related to the construction of its section - the Rasht-Astara railway line. The implementation of this project would help establish seamless logistics from Russia and Belarus to Iranian ports in the Persian Gulf," Putin said.

He stressed that Moscow and Tehran attach great importance to cooperation in the transport sector and the expansion of rail transportation.