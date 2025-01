MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Seven Ukrainian drones were shot down over Russia’s borderline Bryansk Region, the Russian defense ministry said.

"From 9:10 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Moscow time (6:10 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. GMT) on January 17, air defense systems destroyed seven Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the Bryansk Region," it said.

According to the region’s governor, Alexander Bogomaz, no one was hurt and no damage was reperted.