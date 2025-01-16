MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. The terrorist attack against the Russkaya compressor station in the Krasnodar Region was made at the prompting of the US, official spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said.

"Grounds are in place to believe that the terrorist attack at the compressor station; this refers to the TurkStream gas pipeline, in the Krasnodar Region, on January 11 <…> was made at the prompting of Washington," the diplomat said.

Washington and Kiev are indeed working together, doing "everything to halt supplies of stable, reasonably priced and high quality Russian gas to Europe and clear the market for expensive US LNG," she stressed.