Ukraine fires over 65 munitions at Belgorod Region’s districts in past day

BELGOROD, January 30. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have launched 68 shells and 52 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) at seven districts in Russia’s Belgorod Region over the past 24 hours, killing two and injuring two, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the region’s governor, said on his Telegram channel.

"In the Belgorod district, the settlements of Dubovoye, Maysky, Malinovka, Oktyabrsky, Razumnoye, Belovskoye, Krasnoye, Krasny Khutor, Nekhoteyevka, Novaya Derevnya, and Tavrovo were shelled by five projectiles and attacked by 14 drones, 13 of which were downed by air defenses. In the settlement of Razumnoye, a mother with a two-year-old child were killed in a drone attack on a residential building. The second child and the father were injured," he wrote, adding that three cars were damaged.

A total of 24 munitions and 12 UAVs were launched at the Krasnoyaruzhsky district, damaging two cars. The Valuysky district was targeted by 12 drones, with three vehicles and a building of an enterprise being damaged.

Ukrainian forces launched eight artillery shells and three UAVs at the Shebekinsky district, damaging a private household. The Volokonovsky and Grayvoronsky districts were attacked by 31 projectiles and 10 drones, with no injuries or damages reported.

Air defenses shot down a UAV over the Prokhorovsky district. No injuries or damages were reported.