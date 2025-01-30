Trump respects strong negotiators, Oreshnik a key argument — expert

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. The Russian Oreshnik hypersonic ballistic missile system will be a strong argument for US President Donald Trump, who respects resolute negotiators and would like to avoid coming close to the brink of nuclear conflict, Director for Scientific Work of the Valdai International Discussion Club Fyodor Lukyanov told TASS on Thursday.

"Trump, indeed, strongly opposes sliding back to the brink of a nuclear conflict. When he speaks about that, he really thinks that way compared to some of his predecessors, who seemed to be ready, in the worst-case scenario, to step on the nuclear threshold," Lukyanov pointed out.

That is why the Russian Oreshnik hypersonic missile system and some other means of deterrence continue to be relevant, he said.

"Although Trump strongly dislikes being coerced, he is accustomed to that because this is sort of the norm for the business he worked in," the political scientist said.

During talks with Trump, "one should be prepared for quite a tough talk, including even elements of a bluff," Lukyanov said. "And what you should never do in any case is yield to pressure. Trump respects only those who display a firm approach," the expert emphasized.

The incumbent US president "does not respect Europeans" who "are afraid of making their senior partner angry," he added.

"This is why he [Trump] does whatever he wants to do," the political scientist explained.

Speaking about a possible area for a compromise between Russia and the United States, Lukyanov pointed out that Russian President Vladimir Putin had already outlined Moscow’s basic approaches to the Ukraine settlement.

"Only one thing changes: the size of the territory that Russia already controls. And Putin also warned honestly and directly about that… As for the territories, it is all clear: you hold as much as you take," the expert pointed out.

It will be much harder with another point, he said. "This is what Russia demands, in the first place: changing the security landscape in Eastern Europe, which is difficult because this requires giving up a whole number of provisions that lay the basis for the existence and functioning of NATO. Today, this seems impossible and unsolvable," he explained.

"However, it is necessary to bear in mind one circumstance that could play into our hands: Trump treats NATO without reverence," the expert said.