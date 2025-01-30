Western urgency to get Ukraine deal done palpable, Russia can wait — expert

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. While the West is chomping at the bit to get a deal done on Ukraine, Russia can bide its time, because it is winning on the battlefield, Fyodor Lukyanov, the research director of the Valdai discussion club, has told TASS in an interview.

"Everyone thinks time is on his side, but one thing is quite clear: time is working against Kiev. There is hardly anyone who disagrees with that," he said. "Time favors Russia in the sense that the battlefield dynamics remain the defining factor. While progress is slower than we would like, it continues in one direction, and no shifts in this trend are expected."

"To what extent time is on the side of, let's say, Ukraine's allies, is hard to say. I think it is not. Everyone is waiting for something to happen, but it’s not. Probably, we won't see any dramatic changes in the next month or two. In the coming month, or two, or three, Russia can gain an even greater advantage on the battlefield, which will have a big impact on the prospects of some kind of political settlement," Lukyanov forecasts.

In the medium term everyone needs an agreement, but in the short term, Russia needs it far less than its opponents.

Lukyanov warns that if nothing is done now, pretty soon "Biden's war" will begin to turn into "Trump's war."

"The exaltation associated with Trump's comeback and his boundless energy will start to wane at some point," he explained. "I don't even mean physical energy, but the adrenaline rush from his election win."

Lukyanov emphasized that much of the current discourse was confined to declarations of intent rather than real change.

"In general, if there are no real shifts in the process over a certain period - be it the 100 days they are talking about now, or something like that - we may get stuck in a routine that may last months, maybe even longer," Lukyanov stated. "In a word, in some ways this may play more into Russia's hands, but prolonged uncertainty won’t benefit anyone."