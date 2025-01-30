Bodies of over 30 people found at site of plane crash in Washington, D.C. — TV channel

NEW YORK, January 30. /TASS/. The bodies of more than 30 people have been recovered from the site of a plane crash near Washington, D.C., the NBC TV channel reported, citing sources.

According to it, more than 30 bodies were found in the Potomac River, where the wreckage of the collided passenger plane and military helicopter sank.

The TV channel added that the search and rescue operation continues "in difficult conditions."

On the evening of January 29, a Bombardier CRJ700 passenger plane and a Black Hawk military helicopter collided midair near Ronald Reagan National Airport, a 10-15-minute ride from downtown Washington. The plane was operating an American Airlines flight from Kansas carrying 60 passengers and four crew members; at least three servicemen were aboard the helicopter. After the collision, the plane crashed into the Potomac River, where a search and rescue mission is underway. According to media reports, at least 19 bodies have been recovered from the river, with no survivors reported.

According to The Wichita Eagle newspaper, members of the US junior figure skating team were on board. A source told TASS that Russian figure skaters Yevgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov were on board the crashed plane.