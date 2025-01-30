Trump’s decision to freeze US foreign aid programs shocks Ukraine — newspaper

LONDON, January 30. /TASS/. Kiev was shocked by the decision of the administration of US President Donald Trump to suspend US foreign aid for 90 days, The Guardian reported.

The "shock decision" by the White House paused dozens of US funding projects in Ukraine, which were effectively stopped overnight, the newspaper writes. Washington rejected attempts by the Kiev office of the US Agency for International Development (USAID) to maintain some of the most important programs.

Last week, Politico reported that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had suspended spending on almost all foreign aid programs for 90 days. According to the newspaper, the document leaves "room for interpretation and does provide some exceptions." The new freeze measures will apply to military aid to Ukraine, Jordan, and Taiwan, while military assistance to Israel and Egypt will continue. Any decisions to continue, alter, or cease foreign aid funding programs will be made upon review by the top US diplomat.