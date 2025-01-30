Eastern Europe sees unprecedented tensions — CSTO Joint Staff chief

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) witnesses an unparalleled increase in tension in the Eastern European region as NATO countries' troops are heavily stationed near the borders of Russia and Belarus, Chief of the CSTO Joint Staff Andrey Serdyukov stated at a briefing.

"The rise in tension in Eastern Europe is of an unprecedented nature. Many joint and national forces continue to be stationed near the borders of Belarus and Russia, and they are only intensifying their military activity, scale, and joint exercises. The military is actively upgrading the operational capabilities in the region, allowing for the rapid deployment of NATO troops to the borders of the organization," the colonel general pointed out.

"Rather than seeking alternative avenues for political dialogue, Western nations are expanding sanctions against undesirable states and initiating an aggressive information campaign against them," Serdyukov added.

At the same time, he highlighted the ongoing unstable situation in the Caucasus region. "The peace process is progressing, we focus on demarcating the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and are preparing to finalize a peace treaty. Western nations are trying to consolidate their influence in the South Caucasus, escalating tensions in the region," Serdyukov emphasized.

The situation in the region is further complicated by the worsening crisis in the Middle East, as it threatens with the export of terrorism, Serdyukov noted. "Although Afghanistan has recently seen positive changes, the Central Asia region remains unstable - the organization's member states still face threats such as the spread of radical ideology, terrorism, and criminal drug trafficking," Serdyukov stressed.

"Taking everything into account, amid the rapid and profound transformation of the world order, we must sharpen our focus and prepare to respond effectively within the CSTO’s area of responsibility," Serdyukov concluded.