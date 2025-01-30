MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. Russian forces struck Ukrainian military-industrial facilities and UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) assembly workshops over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck facilities of the Ukrainian military-industrial sector, the infrastructure of military airfields, production workshops and storage sites of unmanned aerial vehicles and amassed enemy manpower and equipment in 142 areas," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 50 casualties on Ukrainian army in Kharkov area

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 50 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored vehicle and an artillery gun in its area of responsibility in the Kharkov Region over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units operating in the Kharkov direction inflicted casualties on formations of a motorized infantry and an air assault brigade of the Ukrainian army near the settlement of Volchansk in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 50 personnel, an armored personnel carrier, three motor vehicles and a field artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 320 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 320 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three NATO artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their tactical position and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army, two territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Peschanoye, Zagryzovo, Zagoruikovka, Kutkovka, Putnikovo and Kurilovka in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours totaled more than 320 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, 10 motor vehicles and eight field artillery guns, including three NATO weapons, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 175 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 175 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy ammunition depot in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained better lines and positions and inflicted casualties on formations of two mechanized and an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Seversk, Dronovka, Verkhnekamenskoye and Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 175 personnel, two motor vehicles and a field artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 550 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 550 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units continued active offensive operations and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of three mechanized, a motorized infantry and an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Dzerzhinsk, Druzhba, Nelepovka, Novopavlovka, Shcherbinovka and Andreyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 550 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, six motor vehicles and two field artillery guns, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 125 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 125 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units continued advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted casualties on formations of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Novosyolka, Razliv and Volnoye Pole in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Novodarovka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 125 personnel, three motor vehicles and five field artillery guns, including a NATO weapon, it specified.

Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts 55 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted roughly 55 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Antonovka and Tokarevka in the Kherson Region and Kamenskoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 55 personnel and two motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russian air defenses destroy 61 Ukrainian UAVs, four HIMARS rockets over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 61 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and four HIMARS rockets over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down two French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, four rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 61 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 652 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 41,861 unmanned aerial vehicles, 590 surface-to-air missile systems, 20,892 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,510 multiple rocket launchers, 21,058 field artillery guns and mortars and 30,904 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.

Kiev’s monthly troop losses reach 50,000 over past six months

The Ukrainian army’s monthly losses have steadily amounted to about 50,000 troops and more over the past six months, the ministry reported.

"Over the past six months, the Ukrainian army’s monthly sanitary and irretrievable losses have steadily amounted to about 50,000 troops and more (51,960 in January 2025, 48,470 in December 2024, 60,805 in November 2024 and so forth)," the ministry said.

Hardly 30,000 recruits trained at Ukrainian army centers a month

The number of Ukrainian recruits trained at army training centers has hardly reached 30,000 a month over the past six months despite intensified efforts by military recruitment offices, the ministry reported.

"The number of recruits at the Ukrainian army’s training centers has hardly reached 30,000 men a month over the past six months, even despite the intensified efforts by territorial recruitment offices across Ukraine. These personnel are sent to the engagement line without proper training, which results in the reduction of the Ukrainian army’s numerical strength," the ministry said.

About 100,000 Ukrainian servicemen desert military units

About 100,000 Ukrainian servicemen have deserted their military units, the ministry reported.

"According to official data, about 100,000 Ukrainian servicemen have deserted their military units and gone on the run," the ministry said.

Lower military draft age is Zelensky’s last chance to hold front

Lowering the military draft age is the sole chance for Zelensky to delay the collapse of the front in the Donbass region, the ministry said.

"Amendments to the legislation on lowering the mobilization age from 25 to 18 years drafted by the Kiev regime under the pressure of Western countries is the sole way for Zelensky to delay a rolling front collapse by another several months," the ministry said.