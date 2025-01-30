Friendship between Russia, China gaining momentum — Chinese embassy

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. Ties between Moscow and Beijing have been steadily deepening in recent years, Counselor for Cultural Affairs at the Chinese Embassy in Russia Feng Litao said on Thursday.

"In recent years, bilateral relations between China and Russia have been continuously expanding, with more Russian citizens showing great interest in Chinese culture," the diplomat said at the opening of Russian artist Irina Zakharova's exhibition of textile Chinese calligraphy. "We have already successfully organized numerous vibrant events to celebrate the [China-Russia] year of culture. The leaders of our countries have commended the results of this cultural cooperation during their recent meeting," the minister noted.

The year 2025 will also mark a cross year of culture, the diplomat pointed out. "We hope it will bring even more enjoyment to the peoples of the two countries. Strengthening cultural cooperation would not be possible without the dedicated efforts of specialists from both nations," he added.

The exhibition titled "Irina Zakharova's Textile Calligraphy" is part of the China-Russia cross years of culture and coincides with the Chinese New Year celebrations. The exposition features bright textile panels with Chinese characters on traditional cotton fabrics from Shandong, Shaanxi, and Henan provinces, as well as silk from Suzhou and Hangzhou. The exhibition will be open until February 12.