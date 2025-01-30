Two Israelis, five Thai nationals released from Gaza Strip — PM office

TEL AVIV, January 30. /TASS/. Seven hostages, including two Israeli citizens and five Thai nationals, have been released from the Gaza Strip and handed over to representatives of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the Israeli prime minister's office said.

"The Government of Israel embraces the seven returnees. Their families have been updated by the responsible authorities that they are with our forces. Our citizens: Arbel Yehoud, Gad Moshe Mozes," the office said on its X page.

"Five Thai nationals were also released," the statement added. "The Government of Israel is committed to returning all of the hostages and the missing," the agency noted.

Earlier on Thursday, IDF soldier Agam Berger was also released from the Gaza Strip.