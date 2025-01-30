Any talk of eliminating Putin may be viewed as act of terrorism — Russian legislature

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. Any discussion of a physical elimination of the Russian president may be qualified as an act of international state terrorism, the State Duma said in an appeal to the US Congress following reports that there was a discussion of plotting an assassination attempt on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The legislature also sent the appeal to the UN.

"Any discussion of the physical elimination of the president of the Russian Federation may be qualified as an act of international state terrorism," said the appeal posted to the State Duma website.

State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin on Thursday sent the Duma’s appeal to the US Congress and the UN.

Earlier, US journalist Tucker Carlson, in a conversation with his colleague Matt Taibbi, asserted that the US government under Biden attempted to kill Putin. He described the idea as "insane." According to the journalist, Antony Blinken, who served as Biden’s secretary of state, in the last two months of his tenure "did everything he could to precipitate the war between the United States and Russia." Carlson expressed bewilderment at how Blinken was able to get away with it.

Volodin said the assertion should be thoroughly investigated and Biden and Blinken should be held accountable. Volodin stated that any plot to assassinate Putin and discussions on the subject constitute a crime and a serious threat to global security and pave the way to nuclear war.