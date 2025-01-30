No data on survivors of Washington DC plane crash — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. US authorities have provided no information about survivors in the collision between an airplane and a helicopter over Washington, D.C., the Crisis Management Center of the Russian Foreign Ministry said on its Telegram channel.

"According to authorities, there is no data on survivors. A search and rescue mission is underway," the department specified. "The Russian diplomatic mission in the United States is working to determine whether there were any Russian citizens on board," the report reads.

The US Federal Aviation Administration reported that a Bombardier CRJ700 passenger plane collided with a Black Hawk military helicopter in the air near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. The American Airlines regional flight was traveling from Kansas with 60 passengers and 4 crew members on board. The helicopter belonged to the US Army, CNN said, citing Pentagon sources.