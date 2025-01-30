MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. Russian troops have eliminated a Ukrainian reconnaissance unit in the Kursk Region’s settlement of Nikolayevo-Daryino, a source in the security services told TASS.

"Russian servicemen near the settlement of Nikolayevo-Daryino in the Kursk Region destroyed a reconnaissance group of the Ukrainian armed forces composed of seven people," the source said.

It was specified that three Ukrainian soldiers were eliminated, while the remaining four were captured as prisoners of war.