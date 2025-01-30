MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military is trying to hold back the advance of Russian troops north of Selidovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) to prevent the encirclement of Krasnoarmeisk (called Pokrovsk by Ukraine) from the west, adviser to the DPR head Igor Kimakovsky said during a live broadcast on the Soloviev Live television channel on Thursday.

"The enemy is trying seriously [to put up resistance] north of Selidovo and close to Pokrovsk - our Krasnoarmeisk - and is even deploying brigades of the 150th series. For what purpose? For the purpose of holding back our advance westward to the Dnepropetrovsk border, the Dnepropetrovsk Region to prevent our forces from enveloping Krasnoarmeisk from the west and the north because our troops are also encircling from the side of Mirnograd <…> Therefore, the enemy may be trapped in yet another fire pocket there and it will have either to withdraw from there or suffer the same fate as in Velikaya Novosyolka," Kimakovsky said.

In Velikaya Novosyolka, the Kiev regime doomed the Ukrainian combat group to destruction, he said.

One of the Ukrainian army brigades actually ceased to exist in Velikaya Novosyolka after these battles, he added.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on January 26 that Russian troops had liberated the settlement of Velikaya Novosyolka in the Donetsk People’s Republic through active offensive operations.