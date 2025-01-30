Valdai club’s research director names three Trump-related risks in world affairs

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. The advent of the new Donald Trump-led US administration generates three risks to the global world order. They are related to the tactics of the current US president, the internal political struggle in the US, and its relations with Europe, Fyodor Lukyanov, the research director of the Valdai discussion club, has told TASS in an interview.

"I would describe the first risk factor as follows: the Trump administration's clash with the fact that its approach based on insolence, a kind of ‘Charge of the Light Brigade’ (which in some cases may yield results), in the most important areas, including the conflict in Ukraine, ends in utter failure," Lukyanov said. No one knows, he said, what tactics Trump will choose in the context of the Ukrainian issue in case the initial tactics fail. This in itself breeds risks. "He is not in the habit of retreating, as he always says. He's not used to changing his mind. In fact, he has no other approaches at all," Lukyanov explained.

The analyst sees another risk factor in the "intense internal struggle" in the United States. "For now, Trump's opponents are stunned and dumfounded, so he will have a carte blanche for a while. But this will not always be the case: they will begin to come to their senses, he will start making mistakes, and this will entail an attempt to counteract," the expert pointed out. Lukyanov noted that Russia "doesn't care what will be happening inside the US, but, unfortunately, the world system is still organized in such a way that America’s internal turmoil spills over to the whole world" and can create "some instability."

And a third risk factor, according to Lukyanov, could be the European countries' relations with the United States.

"Europe is in confusion and doesn't really understand how to behave. On the one hand, its dependence on the United States is so heavy that, in general, Europe seems ready to do whatever it is told," he explained. At the same time, Lukyanov added, "Trump's break with the predecessors’ policies may now turn out to be so sharp and demonstrative that Europe will feel absolutely abandoned and will try to regain its losses by means of some provocations.

Unfortunately, the main space for such provocations remains a realm of our concerns - in other words, Ukraine," he concluded.