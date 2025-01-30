EU unable to replace US aid to Ukraine — analyst

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. The EU is unable to replace the US in providing financial assistance to Ukraine, Ukrainian Union of Utility Services Consumers Chairman Oleg Popenko said.

"The EU will not be able to replace US aid. The Energy Efficiency Fund needs $100 billion, but European donors have allocated us only $200 million," he said on Ukrainian television.

According to the analyst, the European aid is stretched over five years.

To make things worse, even the aid that has already been approved is not available to Ukrainians due to EU bureaucracy.

"The European Investment Bank has already made five allocations of 300 million euros each for the utilities sector, but not a single tranche has reached the real needs," Popenko said.

On Wednesday, the Ukrainian legislature’s Humanitarian and Information Policy Committee said it had started consultations with its European counterparts on the possibility of replacing the aid that Ukraine received through US Agency for International Development programs.

Politico reported last week that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio ordered an immediate suspension of financing for almost all foreign-aid programs for a period of 90 days. Decisions to continue, alter or end the programs will be based on the results of a review by the secretary of state, according to the report. Reuters reported afterward that USAID suspended projects for assistance to Ukraine.

US President Donald Trump said on his campaign trail that he would put a swift end to the Ukrainian conflict. Many analysts expressed concerns back then that US financial aid to Ukraine could shrink significantly if Trump won. Vladimir Zelensky said at the time that if Washington stopped support to Kiev, EU countries should take over the task.