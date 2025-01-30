PRAGUE, January 30. /TASS/. The Slovak police have detained a Ukrainian citizen on suspicion of involvement in preparing a coup d’etat in the country, he will be deported, the Dennik N news outlet reported.

According to Slovak police head Jana Mashkarova, the Ukrainian citizen "must be deported as soon as possible." She added that border police officers are currently carrying out the procedure of his administrative deportation.

Earlier, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico accused the opposition party Progressive Slovakia of preparing a coup based on the Ukrainian scenario. The prime minister also pointed out that its representatives put Kiev's interests above national ones, and at a meeting with Vladimir Zelensky on January 17 they promised him that if they came to power they would support Ukraine's membership in NATO and send Slovak servicemen to its territory. Later, Fico said that the security services had received information about the arrival in Slovakia of "foreign experts" with experience in the color revolutions in Georgia and Ukraine.