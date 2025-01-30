Trump confirms deaths of Russian nationals in plane crash over Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, January 30. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has confirmed that Russian citizens were among those killed in a plane crash in Washington, D.C., and expressed condolences to their families.

"This is really shaking a lot of people, including people very sadly, from other nations, who are on the flight for the family members back in Wichita, Kansas, here in Washington, D.C., and throughout the United States and in Russia, we have a Russia contingent, some very talented people. Unfortunately, they were on that plane. We are one family, and today we are all heartbroken," Trump said during a speech at the White House.