Kremlin offers condolences to loved ones of Washington, D.C. plane crash victims

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. The Kremlin extended condolences to the families and friends of Russian and US victims of a Washington, D.C. plane crash, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Bad news arrived from Washington today. We feel sorry and express our condolences to the families and friends who lost [their loved ones] and Russian nationals among those killed in the aviation tragedy," Peskov said.

An American Airlines passenger plane and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter collided midair near Reagan National Airport at about 9:00 p.m. local time on January 29 (2:00 a.m. GMT on January 30). The passenger plane traveling from Kansas was carrying 60 passengers and four crew members, and there were at least three US Army soldiers on board the military chopper. The passenger plane split apart and came to rest in the Potomac River. Rescue and search efforts are ongoing. At least 19 bodies have been recovered from the river, and it is still uncertain if there are survivors, CNN reported.

Members of the US junior figure skating team were on board the passenger plane that crashed in Washington, D.C., The Wichita Eagle reported. Russia’s 1994 world champions in figure skating, Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov, were on board the passenger plane that crashed in Washington, D.C., a source told TASS.