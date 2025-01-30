Trump sees Ukraine as dead weight, wants to get deal done to 'save face' — expert

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump regards Ukraine as unnecessary baggage rather than a strategic partner, and resolving the conflict is more about saving his reputation than anything else, Fyodor Lukyanov, the research director of the Valdai discussion club, has told TASS in an interview.

"Trump cannot afford to lose Ukraine. True - and I think his inner circle sees eye to eye with him on this - they don't really need it. To lose something you don't need is tantamount to chucking dead weight," Lukyanov said. "But it is likewise true that it is important for Trump not to lose face. For that, he must avoid a scenario like the one former US President Joe Biden had in Afghanistan."

Lukyanov believes Trump is aware that the collapse of the regime in Ukraine will entail problems not only for Kiev's current leadership, but also for American interests, who "will have to flee from there in different directions."

"That's apparently not an immediate prospect yet. But whatever desirable arrangement he seeks, prestige will play a part," he emphasized.

Different goals, same end

Commenting on the immediate possibility of the US president to fulfill his election pledge and stop the conflict in Ukraine, Lukyanov drew attention to the fact that Moscow and Washington have fundamentally divergent goals in resolving the Ukrainian crisis and holding peace talks.

"Trump wants to stop the bloodshed, I genuinely believe he opposes this. And what's more, he seems to want to shift all further problems onto the Europeans: it’s your continent, so it’s up to you to take care of it. Reconstruction and the like. Then he will be able to forget about it himself, because, from his point of view, Ukraine distracts from more important matters," Lukyanov suggested. "Meanwhile, the Russian side’s position, which Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated many times and repeated just recently, in fact, on the day of Trump's inauguration, is that we are ready for negotiations, we want to resolve this conflict. But this solution means addressing the root cause of the problems and eliminating it. That's what Trump is hardly interested in."

Russia’s ‘trump card’

Lukyanov believes that the frontline situation will be Russia’s biggest leverage in negotiations.

"However thick-skinned he may be, Trump understands this perfectly well. Actually he talks about this all the time. The president’s men also say that Ukraine could lose, so to speak, the whole kit and kaboodle," he emphasized. "The longer the conflict drags on and the weaker Ukraine becomes, the more inclined Trump will be to seek a resolution."

At the same time, Lukyanov pointed out that Russia's position on the conditions for ending the conflict in Ukraine was unambiguous: a mere halt to hostilities is unacceptable.

"Let me say it again: Trump would like to simply stop it all, but I believe that the Russian side will disagree to a cessation of hostilities only. We will have to enter into some more complicated discussions," he said.

Dual nature of support

Lukyanov also noted that with Trump's coming to power the idea that "you can't discuss Ukraine without Ukraine" can be thrown out the window. This stance was promoted by representatives of the liberal world order, who were pressing for the equality of all states, while the current US leader sees the world differently, dividing nations into big dogs and those looking for scraps.

"Trump thinks that there are leading powers and all the rest, who are obliged to do what they are told. In this sense, Ukraine for him is definitely not an independent actor. He proceeds from the following logic: "Why should I ask them, if they live on our money? They will do as I say," Lukyanov said. "Whether this is right or wrong is a different matter. I suspect that there are some surprises in store for him in his relations with Kiev. For now, he thinks otherwise.".