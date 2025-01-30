Two US military men internationally wanted for mercenarism in Ukraine

DONETSK, January 30. /TASS/. US citizens Robert Vardaro and Benjamin Reed have been placed on an international wanted list on suspicion of fighting for Ukraine's army, the Prosecutor's Office of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) reported.

"The DPR Prosecutor's Office has approved indictments in criminal cases against US citizens Robert Vardaro, 36, and Benjamin Reed, 37. <...> The accused are internationally wanted; the court has issued detention in absentia as a restraint measure," the office said.

Both Americans are charged under Russia's Criminal Code's article on mercenary activities. Investigators specified that from February 2022 to May 2024, Reed took part in battles as part of the Norman Brigade fighting for Ukraine, later joining the volunteer unit called the Chosen Company. Vardaro joined the International Legion military unit. Reed received more than 1.2 million rubles for his services, while Vardaro earned 346,000 rubles as a reward.

The agency noted that Reed was a military officer of the US Army Military Police Corps, served in Germany, fought in Iraq, and participated in the Mali conflict as part of the French Foreign Legion. He also worked as a contract security officer (mercenary) in Afghanistan. After leaving the military, he professionally engaged in martial arts.

Vardaro served in the US Marine Corps. During his service, he was deployed to Iraq, Afghanistan, and Syria.