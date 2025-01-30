Divers find black box of plane crashed near Washington — CBS

NEW YORK, January 30. /TASS/. A dive team has recovered a data recorder from the plane that crashed near Washington, CBS News reported.

According to the TV channel, a team of divers found one of the black boxes. It is not yet clear if the device is a cockpit voice recorder or a storage unit for the data on the plane’s performance.

The divers gained access to the cockpit. They also found luggage. It is reported that the debris and bodies were washed away from the crash site by the current.

On the evening of January 29, an American Airlines passenger plane and a US army Black Hawk helicopter collided midair near Washington’s Ronald Reagan National Airport. The plane en route from Kansas was carrying 60 passengers and four crew members. At least three servicemen were aboard the helicopter. Following the collision, the plane crashed into the Potomac River, where a search and rescue mission is underway. According to media reports, at least 19 bodies have been recovered from the river, with no survivors reported.

According to The Wichita Eagle newspaper, members of the US junior figure skating team were on board the crashed plane. A source told TASS that a Russian figure skating pair, world champions Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov, were also on board.