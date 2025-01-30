Countries in US sphere of influence now turn to BRICS — report

NEW YORK, January 30. /TASS/. The unipolar world once dominated by the US is becoming a thing of the past, opening the way to multipolarity, and the countries that used to be in the American sphere of influence are now seeking to join BRICS, the Foreign Affairs magazine reported.

India, a member of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, or Quad - along with Australia, India, Japan, and the US - is also a BRICS founding member and maintains good relations with Russia, including in the oil and gas area, according to the report. NATO member Turkey signed a deal to purchase a Russian air defense system and last year requested to join BRICS, Foreign Affairs said.

"The United States and its closest allies, collectively, no longer represent the world’s largest economic bloc. The newly expanded BRICS, which now boasts ten members <…> account for more than a third of global GDP, surpassing the share of the G7," the magazine reported. "Many African countries, for instance, have recently increased their economic ties not only to China through its Belt and Road Initiative but also to Russia, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates, which have made investments in ports, clean energy, mining, and more."

Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously noted that the unipolar model of the world has outlived its usefulness and is being replaced by a new world order based on the recognition of each nation’s sovereign path of development.

The BRICS group was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, with South Africa joining it in 2011. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates also became members, and so did Indonesia on January 6, 2025.

Russia held BRICS presidency in 2024. At a BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia in October, it was decided to establish a category of BRICS partner countries. The first countries to become partners were Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda and Uzbekistan. Turkey has also been invited to join BRICS as a partner.