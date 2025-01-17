UK to explore options for deploying military bases in Ukraine — joint declaration

LONDON, January 17. /TASS/. The United Kingdom will explore options for deploying military bases and other defense facilities in Ukraine, according to the UK-Ukraine 100-year partnership declaration released by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s office following his visit to Kiev.

"The UK will work with Ukraine to identify common military requirements, collaborate on capabilities to broaden the spectrum of capabilities and technologies we can produce together. The Participants will explore options for deploying and maintaining defense infrastructure in Ukraine, including military bases, logistics depots, reserve military equipment storage facilities and war reserve stockpiles. These facilities could be utilized to bolster their own defense capabilities in the event of a significant military threat," the document reads.

The parties also intend to "cooperate in the creation of flexible rapid response mechanisms, including the creation, maintenance and joint use of military formations and other specialized structures to provide a wide range of mutual defense and security services." "These mechanisms will make it possible to respond to challenges that may arise on territory of each other, and, if necessary, on territories of allied and other states," the declaration notes.

In addition, the United Kingdom "will expand its contribution" to the Western fighter jet coalition, "including intensifying language training, assisting coalition partners to increase F-16s for Ukraine, and exploring supplying Ukraine with other fighter jets used by NATO."

Naval cooperation

London announced plans to hold joint naval drills with Kiev. The document points out that the parties will develop ties between their navies, which "could include joint activities, exercises and port visits." In addition "the UK and Ukraine will offer joint training opportunities for UK and Ukrainian personnel at national military educational institutions." The parties will also "promote development of naval bases on the territory of Ukraine."

The UK confirmed that it "will provide Ukraine with annual military assistance of no less than 3 billion pounds a year until 2030/31 and for as long as needed to support Ukraine."

NATO and weapons development

According to the declaration, "NATO membership is the best guarantee of Ukraine's security." "The UK is committed to Ukraine’s irreversible path to membership. The UK will continue working with Allies and Ukraine through NATO Ukraine Council to support Ukraine’s reform efforts, and advance Ukraine’s membership aspirations," the document says.

The UK and Ukraine also expressed readiness to "deepen cooperation on long-range strike capabilities, integrated air and missile defense and complex weapons stockpiles to underpin deterrence."

The parties plan to "cooperate in the exchange of practical experience, equipment, munitions, training and development support in all domains." Besides, the two countries intend to "carry out joint defense capability projects and encourage the establishment of joint defense enterprises."

According to the declaration, London and Kiev agreed to "create a strong and dynamic ecosystem of defense innovation with innovative multi-year financing opportunities involving public and private investment" in order to strengthen their defense capabilities and "ensure joint arms exports to foreign markets."

Energy sector and propaganda

The declaration notes that the parties agreed to launch talks on an agreement on cooperation in the field of nuclear energy. Besides, London and Kiev plan to combat "foreign information manipulation" and propaganda.

The declaration points out that its provisions "will continue in effect for 100 years from the date of signature." "Provisions may be amended at any time by joint decision of the Participants. Any dispute about the interpretation of the Declaration will be resolved by consultations between the Participants, and will not be referred to any national or international tribunal, court or third party for settlement. This Declaration may be terminated by either Participant by sending a written notice to the other Participant. The Declaration will be terminated six months from the date of receipt of such notice," the document reads.