Russian forces pound Ukrainian military airfields, UAV assembly, storage sites

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Russian forces struck Ukrainian military airfields and UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) assembly and storage sites over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck the infrastructure of military airfields, UAV production, assembly and storage sites and massed enemy manpower and equipment in 152 areas," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 40 casualties on Ukrainian army in Kharkov area

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 40 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy artillery gun in its area of responsibility in the Kharkov Region over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units operating in the Kharkov direction inflicted casualties on formations of a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army near the settlement of Volchansk in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 40 personnel, two motor vehicles and an artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 470 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 470 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their frontline positions and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades and an infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Dvurechnaya, Zapadnoye, Zagoruikovka and Boguslavka in the Kharkov Region, Novoyegorovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic and Torskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to more than 470 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, 18 motor vehicles, a Croatian-made RAK-SA-12 multiple rocket launcher and four artillery guns, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an electronic warfare station and three ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army over the past 24 hours, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 260 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 260 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed seven enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained better ground and inflicted losses on formations of six mechanized and two assault brigades of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Kramatorsk, Minkovka, Chasov Yar, Alekseyevo-Druzhkovka, Konstantinovka, Sribnoye and Dachnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 260 personnel, a tank, four armored combat vehicles, five pickup trucks and seven artillery guns, including two US-made 155mm M777 howitzers, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 580 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 580 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy tanks, including a German-made Leopard tank in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units kept moving deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of seven mechanized brigades and a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army, three National Guard brigades and the Lyut assault brigade of Ukraine’s national police in areas near the settlements of Dzerzhinsk, Shcherbinovka, Petrovka, Vozdvizhenka, Lysovka, Novovasilevka, Tarasovka, Novoyelizavetovka, Petropavlovka and Slavyanka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours totaled more than 580 personnel, three tanks, including a German-made Leopard tank, three armored combat vehicles, among them a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, five motor vehicles and three field artillery guns, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 240 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 240 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a German-made artillery system in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of four mechanized brigades and an air assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and three territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Bogatyr, Konstantinopol, Alekseyevka, Vremevka and Novosyolka in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Gulyaipole in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 240 personnel, a tank, a US-made Stryker armored fighting vehicle, nine motor vehicles and three field artillery guns, including a German-made 155mm Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled artillery system, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an electronic warfare station of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts 85 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted roughly 85 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy ammunition depots in its area of responsibility over the past day, it said.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, an infantry brigade and a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Malaya Tokmachka, Novodanilovka, Lobkovoye and Kamenskoye in the Zaporozhye Region and Daryevka in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 85 personnel, eight motor vehicles and three artillery guns, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two electronic warfare stations and two ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russian air defenses destroy 95 Ukrainian UAVs over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 95 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and 12 HIMARS rockets over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down three French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, 12 rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 95 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 652 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 40,575 unmanned aerial vehicles, 590 surface-to-air missile systems, 20,554 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,510 multiple rocket launchers, 20,706 field artillery guns and mortars and 30,352 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.