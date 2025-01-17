Russia and Iran working on linking their national payment systems — Putin

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Russia and Iran have almost completely switched to national currencies in mutual settlements and are working on linking their national payment systems, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a press conference following talks with his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian.

"It is remarkable that our countries have almost completely switched to national currencies in mutual settlements, are striving to build stable channels of banking interaction, and are working on linking their national payment systems," he said.

According to the head of state, in 2024, the share of transactions in Russian rubles and Iranian rials exceeded 95% of all bilateral trade operations.

Putin noted that Russia and Iran are important partners for each other in trade, finance, and investment. According to him, the expected entry into force of a full-fledged free trade agreement between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in the near future will also contribute to expansion of bilateral commercial ties. Putin recalled that in December 2024, by decision of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, Iran was granted the status of an observer state in the EAEU.

"We see this as another step forward in developing Iran's relations with Russia and other members of the union," the head of state added.