Russia, Iran to expand cooperation in combating cybercrime — document

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Moscow and Tehran will cooperate more closely in combating cybercrime, according to the comprehensive strategic partnership treaty signed by the presidents of the two countries.

"The contracting parties expand cooperation in combating the use of information and communication technologies for criminal purposes, coordinate actions and jointly promote initiatives within the framework of international organizations and other negotiating platforms," the document says.

Russia and Iran agreed on political and practical cooperation on international information security. They will promote the formation of a system for ensuring international information security under the auspices of the UN, the creation of a "legally binding regime for the prevention and peaceful resolution of conflicts based on the principles of sovereign equality and non-interference in the internal affairs of states."