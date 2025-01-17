FPV drone crews take out Ukrainian tanks, infantry in Russia’s Kursk region — top brass

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Fighters from the Russian Battlegroup North have wiped out Ukraine's infantry and armored combat vehicles, including a Leopard tank, in the bordering region of Kursk, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported as it released footage of a drone attack.

"FPV drone operators from a motor rifle regiment of the army corps of the Battlegroup North have been destroying concentrations of enemy troops and [Ukrainian] armored vehicles in a border area of the Kursk Region," the ministry said.

The ministry released video footage from a drone of how the entrenched Ukrainian infantry and a Leopard tank, among other armored fighting vehicles, were destroyed.