MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Politicians in the know, including the US leadership, do not see it as currently feasible for Ukraine to become a part of NATO, member of the Polish parliament Przemyslaw Wipler told RMF FM.

"Most serious politicians, including [US President] Joe Biden, cannot imagine Ukraine becoming a NATO member right now," the Polish politician noted.

In his opinion, Kiev’s accession to the alliance would automatically put Warsaw in armed conflict with Russia.

"The Confederation [Liberty and Independence] will do all it can to prevent Poland from being pulled into the war," he added.

Kiev has repeatedly stated its desire to become a full-fledged NATO member state. In September, 2022, Ukraine filed its request to fast-track its membership in the alliance. On December 9, Vladimir Zelensky said that he would try to obtain an invitation to NATO from US leader Joe Biden before Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Since late November, Zelensky has speculated several times that only the territories under Kiev’s control would join the alliance, even though he previously opposed this. On January 16, Zelensky complained that Hungary, Germany, Slovakia and the United States remained against Ukraine’s accession to NATO. Polish President Andrzej Duda has repeatedly suggested that Kiev be invited to join the alliance during this year's June NATO summit in The Hague. However, in his opinion, this is the most Ukraine can hope for going forward.