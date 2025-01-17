Transnistria, Russia set to get out of energy crisis as soon as possible

CHISINAU, January 17. /TASS/. Transnistria and Russia are set to overcome the humanitarian crisis stemming from the termination of Russian gas transit via Ukraine as soon as possible, Transnistrian President Vadim Krasnoselsky said after a meeting with Russian Ambassador to Moldova Oleg Ozerov.

"I held a meeting with Russian Ambassador Oleg Ozerov. We discussed the current situation. The conclusion: Transnistria and Russia are set to find a way out of the crisis situation as soon as possible and continue cooperation in various spheres, including socio-economic, medical, educational, cultural, scientific, sports, tourist, etc.," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Gas supplies to Moldova were interrupted in early January after Kiev banned Russian gas transit via its territory. Meanwhile, Chisinau refused to repay its gas debt to Russia, estimated by the Russian side at $709 million. Since unlike Moldova, Transnistria has no other gas sources, it had to cut centralized heating and hot water supplies to residential houses, halt industrial enterprises and began practicing rolling power outages. The Moldovan power plant located on the Dniester left bank has switched to using coal, with its reserves being enough to last until late January or mid-February.