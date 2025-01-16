MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. The situation along the entire frontline is not getting any easier for the Ukrainian armed forces, the country’s General Staff said.

"The situation on the frontline remains difficult," the Ukrainian General Staff said in a statement on its Telegram channel. Earlier, former Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko also stated that the situation on the frontline was tense.

Recently, Ukrainian commanders of various ranks have repeatedly characterized the strategic situation on the frontline as extremely difficult. On December 19, 2024, Ukrainian Army Commander-in-Chief Alexander Syrsky said in a phone conversation with Chief of the UK Defense Staff Admiral Tony Radakin that the situation remained "extremely tense" on the front.