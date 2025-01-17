{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Putin believes North-South transport corridor project will be implemented

The Russian president recalled that a special office has been created in Russia to work on this project

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. The issues arising during the implementation of the North-South transport corridor project are of a technical nature, they all can be resolved, and the project will be implemented, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a press conference following talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

"As for the North-South [transport corridor], we are interested in it. These are additional opportunities for promoting our goods, both Iranian and Russian, to world markets. Not only we are interested in this, but also those countries that are actively developing trade and economic ties with us. There are technical issues, administrative, financial and organizational ones, but they are being resolved," Putin said.

He recalled that a special office has been created in Russia to work on this project.

"Our Deputy Prime Minister [Vitaly] Savelyev is closely involved in this issue, constantly visiting Iran, meeting with Iranian partners here. These projects are in progress, and we assume that they will be implemented," the Russian President noted.

Foreign policyVladimir PutinIran
Russia, Iran agree on gas pipeline route via Azerbaijan, talks in final stage — minister
Sergey Tsivilyov clarified that the basic solution for the price is the parity of the calorific value of oil and gas with a certain ratio, in which the parties still have differences
Talks on Ukraine should touch upon neutrality, anti-Russian sanctions — Trump’s nominee
Speaking about the possibility of negotiations on Ukraine, Marco Rubio said: "When you get and sit at the table, <…> you're going to have to give, not just get"
Russia-Iran treaty different from ones with DPRK, Belarus — diplomat
According to Kazem Jalali, the Russian-Iranian agreement includes a provision on mutual respect for the territorial integrity of the two countries
EU sees Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy system as 'surgical'
According to Anna-Kaisa Itkonen, Brussels will continue to support Kiev
Russia’s stance on Ukraine is explicit and widely recognized — Kremlin
"This stance was laid out in June last year, when the head of state gave instructions to the [Russian] Foreign Ministry. Our stance is consistent, transparent, and well-known to everyone. I have nothing to add here," Dmitry Peskov remarked
UK to send Ukraine $3 billion from Russian assets — news outlet
The United Kingdom is one of the Group of Seven members which agreed to use the profits of frozen Russian assets for a $50 billion loan to Ukraine
Russian president signs annual decree to call up reservists for training
The Russian government and regional authorities are instructed to ensure the implementation of measures related to the call-up of citizens for military training and the conduct of these training sessions
Novgorod-made FPV drone Prince Vandal causes $300 mln damage to NATO
Earlier, the CEO of the research and production center Ushkuynik, Alexey Chadayev, said that the drone for the first time would begin to be manufactured in several regions of Russia
Hamas says Israel struck site where Israeli hostage was held
The spokesman for Hamas’ armed wing warned that "any shelling attack" on Israel’s part "may turn the release of hostages into a tragedy"
Zelensky says he signed century-long partnership agreement with UK
The report says the document will deepen bilateral relations in the defense sector and pave the way to further military support to the Kiev government
Putin, Pashinyan discuss issues of deepening cooperation between Russia, Armenia
During the conversation, the sides noted serious practical benefits from with joint work within the Eurasian Economic Union, including for the Armenian economy
No major shift in US sanctions policy against Russia expected — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov remarked that "it would be strange if Bessent, as a minister, did not support his president’s decision"
Frontline situation remains challenging, Ukrainian General Staff admits
Recently, Ukrainian commanders of various ranks have repeatedly characterized the strategic situation on the frontline as extremely difficult
Iran, Russia to launch financial messaging channel to get rid of SWIFT — ambassador
"The situation in banking and currency cooperation has significantly improved," Kazem Jalali noted
UK premier says London ready to send peacekeepers to Ukraine
"Well, I don't want to get ahead of ourselves, but I do have indicated that we will play our full part - because this isn't just about sovereignty in Ukraine," Keir Starmer said
Zelensky plans to enlist teenagers, Ukrainian MP claims
Recently, discussions about a possible reduction in draft age to 18 years have become more frequent in Ukraine
Biden administration’s attempts to bolster influence in Africa fails — expert
The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that the election results were an important step toward stable socio-political development
SpaceX loses Starship prototype rocket in seventh test mission
SpaceX lost contact with the vehicle some 8.5 minutes into the flight
Russian-made Rossa race car faster than Lamborghini, says former F1 driver Mazepin
The team had to pit in the opening hours of the race due to mechanical problems with the car, and by the time the issue was fixed, they were so far behind that they couldn’t catch up to the other teams
Europe buying Russian LNG at unprecedented rate — Politico
On January 7, Gas Infrastructure Europe data showed that gas reserves in underground gas storage facilities in European countries had fallen below 70%, while withdrawal rates since the beginning of the heating season had risen by around 30% above the average of the previous five years
Polish politician sees Europe on cusp of fragmenting
Karol Nawrocki said that "certain countries to the south of Central Europe are forming alliances which have their eyes on different things, which are guided by priorities and goals that are totally different from ours"
Russia to deliver promised 30,000 tons of diesel fuel to Central African Republic
"This is the volume requested by our colleagues in the Central African Republic to supply their fuel and energy market with diesel," Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said
UK, Ukraine to deepen cooperation on long-range strike capabilities — joint declaration
The parties also plan to "cooperate in the exchange of practical experience, equipment, munitions, training and development support in all domains"
Zelensky points to secret part of Ukraine-UK 100-year partnership deal
"Relations between Ukraine and the United Kingdom are now closer than ever," he said
Russia, Turkey to prevent attacks like one on Russkaya station — Russian Foreign Ministry
According to Maria Zakharova, all those who participate in infrastructure projects, but at the same time supply the Kiev regime with weapons, drones, other lethal and non-lethal aid, "must recognize that at some point these two processes may intersect, and their own projects may be targeted by the weapons they supply"
Ukraine lost half of its energy capacity in 2024 — minister
According to Irina Geraschenko, Galuschenko also noted that this year will be difficult for Ukraine in terms of energy security and therefore called for ramping up development of the country’s nuclear energy sector
Russia’s Lancet kamikaze drone destroys Ukrainian armor with assault force in Kursk area
Having waited for an appropriate moment when the Ukrainian assault force boarded the infantry fighting vehicle, a Lancet loitering munition team of the Battlegroup North destroyed the enemy IFV together with the militants, accurately hitting the target, the ministry said
Exhumation of USSR heroes' remains in Lvov reveals essence of Kiev regime — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov emphasized that "the essence of the Kiev regime has repeatedly manifested itself in such actions"
Russia surprised Denmark not up in arms about Trump’s plans to annex Greenland — MFA
According to Maria Zakharova, this is particularly surprising given the Danish authorities' penchant for talking about the "Russian threat"
Danish military plans to expand air base in Greenland
According to TV2, the facility is planned to be turned into "an operational military base," which, among other things, "will serve as a deterrent and a show of strength to hostile powers"
Netanyahu secretly hints to his allies Gaza war could resume — WaPo
Such a move could be made to keep the government united and prevent challengers from bringing it down
Size of Ukranian army stands at 880,000 troops — Zelensky
The Ukrainian president also emphasized that French leader Emmanuel Macron's initiative to deploy a foreign contingent needs further study
Russia favors settlement in Syria, to continue supporting its people — Putin
The Russian president said that Russia is ready to "continue supporting the Syrian people in stabilizing the situation, providing urgent humanitarian aid and launching full-scale post-conflict reconstruction efforts"
Over 2,400 Russian soldiers returned home in 30 POW swaps with Ukraine
In 2024, there were ten exchanges, with 1,266 servicemen being back home
NATO soldiers not ready to fight Ukraine war, Latvia’s top diplomat says
According to Baiba Braze, putting European boots on the ground in Ukraine would cause escalation for the EU that has been shying away from it
FSB nabs Sevastopol resident gathering data for Ukraine’s military intelligence
This information was intended to be used by the Ukrainian military to deliver strikes at Russian military facilities, the press office said
UK to explore options for deploying military bases in Ukraine — joint declaration
The Participants will explore options for deploying and maintaining defense infrastructure in Ukraine, including military bases, logistics depots, reserve military equipment storage facilities and war reserve stockpiles
FPV drone crews take out Ukrainian tanks, infantry in Russia’s Kursk region — top brass
The ministry released video footage from a drone of how the entrenched Ukrainian infantry and a Leopard tank, among other armored fighting vehicles, were destroyed
Russian forces pound Ukrainian military airfields, UAV assembly, storage sites
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 40 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy artillery gun in its area of responsibility in the Kharkov Region over the past day, the ministry reported
589 foreign mercenaries fighting for Ukraine now on international wanted list
The Russian Investigative Committee highlighted that recently 31 individuals from 14 countries had been prosecuted for mercenary activities
Russian diplomat calls on NATO to end war talk, focus on reality
Maria Zakharova added that NATO allies and policy-makers "are facing economic and ideological collapse, with their countries and unions seeing moral degradation, disintegration and instability"
Kremennaya area littered with remains of Ukrainian soldiers, Russian troops find
Andrey Marochko told TASS earlier that Russian troops had made gains on the frontline in a six-kilometer-long wooded area near Kremennaya
Syria crisis has no impact on Tehran-Moscow ties — Iranian envoy
Kazem Jalali emphasized that "regional political cooperation between Iran and Russia is certainly not confined to Syria"
Iranian president says new pact with Russia to strengthen security partnership
Masoud Pezeshkian said the Russian-Iranian treaty "will give a great impetus to the development of bilateral relations and become a solid foundation for further onward movement"
Iranian president arrives on official visit in Moscow
Masoud Pezeshkian is expected to hold talks with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, after which the two presidents will sign an agreement on comprehensive strategic partnership between Moscow and Tehran
Another mobilization not necessary, special op successful — Russian MP
According to Andrey Kartapolov, the Russian Armed Forces are fully supplying the group in the special operation zone with everything necessary, including military personnel
Xi Jinping, Trump hold phone call — Xinhua
Previously, the media reported that Donald Trump invited Xi Jinping to his inauguration
Russian, Iranian presidents sign strategic partnership treaty
The document is expected to bring relations between Moscow and Tehran to a new level, establishing a legal framework for the further development of cooperation in the long term
Greenland has no wish to be part of US but is open to economic cooperation — minister
"But we see ample opportunities to make a deal that could benefit both of our countries," Naaja Nathanielsen said
Earth getting hotter, meteorologist confirms
Temperatures have been rising by 0.2 degrees Celsius every decade, meteorologist Roman Vilfand said
Minsk can rebuff any aggressor with tactical nukes, Oreshnik missiles — security official
The Belarusian military-industrial sector "is also developing actively" today, Alexander Volfovich pointed out
New treaty with Iran to promote cooperation in all spheres — Putin
The Russian president recalled that Moscow and Tehran had been working on the document for a long time
Kremlin ready to study signals from US that will come anyway — foreign policy aide
According to Yury Ushakov, if both sides make reciprocal moves, first there will be some communication behind closed doors between the relevant services and agencies
New Russia-Iran accord to focus on security, defense — ambassador
According to Kazem Jalali, as large and independent nations, Iran and Russia "play a crucial role in fostering peace and stability in the surrounding region"
Israel, Hamas, US, Qatar officially sign deal on Gaza ceasefire, hostage release — media
According to the sources, US President Joe Biden’s Middle East envoy Brett McGurk, US President-elect Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff and Qatari and Egyptian mediators worked on the deal, Axios reports
Replenishing losses challenging, Zelensky says
It is emphasized that those enlisted must be adequately armed
Russia may supply limited amounts of gas to Transnistria via TurkStream — expert
As Egor Pak underlined, "there is no alternative to delivering gas to Transnistria via pipelines crossing Ukraine"
Kiev offered $1 mln to Russian troops for leaving Gorlovka
Elite units of the Ukrainian armed forces were deployed, indicating that the Ukrainian intelligence agency was confident it had successfully bribed Russian troops
Putin, Pezeshkian to hold press conference after talks in Kremlin
On Russia’s relations with Iran, Dmitry Peskov noted: "Iran is an important partner, and we are enhancing multilateral cooperation with them"
Trump’s team prepares sanctions against Zelensky’s entourage — Ukrainian reporter
According to Diana Panchenko, these measures mark the beginning of the end for the "era of impunity" for Vladimir Zelensky
Russian troops liberate eight communities in Kharkov area, Donbass region over week
Russian air defense forces shot down 12 ATACMS missiles and 747 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the week, the ministry reported
Israel’s advance in Syria unacceptable — new leader
"Everyone agrees that the Israeli advance in Syria is a mistake, and that we need to return to previous arrangements," Ahmed al-Sharaa said
Kiev blocks Russian aircraft from aiding in US fire response — Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova also noted a similar pattern during the Aventa-M ventilator shipment from Russia at the height of the pandemic
Trump names Stallone, Voight, Gibson as Hollywood special envoys
According to Trump, the three actors will be his "eyes and ears," and he "will get done what they suggest"
Especially needed armaments delivered to Russian troops in full — top security official
Also in 2024, the production of many armaments increased, taking into account the experience of combat operations, Dmitry Medvedev said
Russia does not view remarks by Trump’s nominees as official statements — Lavrov
"The Democrats want the Republicans to look unconvincing, because Joe Biden said that the four years [of his presidency] will be historic for America," the Russian foreign minister added
Russia, Iran agree to lend no assistance to aggressor if either country is attacked
As the document highlights, Moscow and Tehran intend to bolster their relations based on the principles of sovereign equality, territorial integrity, independence, non-interference in the internal affairs of each other
Russia will not give Donbass and Novorossiya to anyone — Patrushev
Nikolay Patrushev believes it is important for the world to recognize the incorporation of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, the Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol into the Russian Federation
Press review: Lavrov signals Russia’s readiness for talks as Kiev seeks stronger position
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, January 15th
Attack against Russkaya compressor station prompted by the US — Russian Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova stressed that Washington and Kiev are indeed working together, doing "everything to halt supplies of stable, reasonably priced and high quality Russian gas to Europe""
Akhmat fighters, paratroopers repel Ukrainian counterattack in Russia's Kursk Region
Russian troops have liberated 63.2% (309 square miles) of the area in the Kursk Region once held by the enemy (490 square miles)
Iranian experts defuse bomb at nuclear facility, says vice president
A large number of pagers exploded almost simultaneously across Lebanon on September 17, 2024
Iranian president lays wreath at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian will hold talks in the Kremlin on January 17
US, UK behind attack on TurkStream gas pipeline, says Russian envoy
"The thing to remember is that it is these two countries that prevent the launch of an impartial international investigation into the September 2022 terrorist attack on the Nord Stream pipelines," Vasily Nebenzya said
LA wildfires destroy 200 paintings made by Hunter Biden, valued at 500k a piece — media
The collection was stored in a warehouse near the home of Hunter Biden's attorney, Kevin Morris, in Pacific Palisades
Trump and company plan to tweak sanctions to facilitate Ukraine peace deal
The Trump team's plans are still in their early stages and ultimately depend on the president-elect himself, the sources said
Putin, Iranian president to sign strategic partnership treaty
The meeting’s agenda includes global and regional issues of mutual interest, including developments in the Middle East
Russia launches work to develop sixth-generation fighter jet
The new military aircraft will be able to develop hypersonic speed
Kiev unable to draft enough soldiers even by reducing conscription age — Russian envoy
"According to the command of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, over half a million people are currently wanted for draft evasion," Vasily Nebenzya noted
Zelensky uses lives of Ukrainians as bargaining chip with Western countries — lawmaker
Alexander Dubinsky called Vladimir Zelensky "the greatest perpetrator of genocide against his own people"
Russia making every effort to solve energy crisis in Transnistria — ambassador to Moldova
Oleg Ozerov spoke in favor of restoring negotiations in the international "5+2" format on the Transnistrian settlement and direct dialogue between Tiraspol and Chisinau, noting that Russia is ready to be a mediator
IN BRIEF: What is known about fire at oil depot in Voronezh Region after drone attack
A blaze at an oil depot broke out as a result of several drones crashing
Putin signs decree to hold Year of Defender of Fatherland in 2025
The decree ordered the presidential administration to form an organizing committee and a directorate for holding events as part of the Year of the Defender of the Fatherland
Sanctions against Russia 'will be thrown out' after Ukraine conflict ends — Hungarian PM
At the same time, Viktor Orban emphasized that "this requires further effort," as EU leaders are hesitant to change their stance and still support the ongoing military conflict in Ukraine
Serious Western politicians know Ukraine can't become NATO member right now — lawmaker
It is reported that Kiev’s accession to the alliance would automatically put Warsaw in armed conflict with Russia
Kiev attacks Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region with over 60 munitions in past day
A total of 29 private homes, four outbuildings, a gas pipe, a social facility and 15 cars were damaged in that district, Vyacheslav Gladkov specified
Israeli national security minister says will resign if Gaza ceasefire deal approved
Itamar Ben-Gvir said that "the deal is unacceptable"
Slovak Prime Minister says he may meet with Zelensky in coming days
According to Robert Fico, "the meeting would be a good environment for an open discussion about gas supplies to Slovakia and other countries through the territory of Ukraine"
Press review: Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal finalized as NATO aims to inspect Baltic vessels
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, January 16th
Bulgaria's parliament elects Rosen Zhelyazkov as new PM
Following the vote, the entire cabinet was sworn in and will assume office in the coming hours
Russian troops capture Ukrainian soldiers in liberating two communities in Kursk area
The personnel abandoned by Ukrainian troops were mostly mercenaries, the Russian air assault battalion commander said
Expert does not see Nokia coming back to Russian market
Nokia will not work in Russia "for numerous obvious reasons," having withdrawn in 2022 and no longer providing support for devices
Prudent, pragmatic man in charge of Russia — senior Slovak MP
"The United States will soon be governed by a businessman who openly says he will handle Panama and Greenland," Andrej Danko also noted
Trump to intensify economic deglobalization — Chinese expert
Airplanes assembled in the US cannot be used by the whole world, Yan Xuetong said
Twin Peaks and Dune director David Lynch dies aged 78
The US director's family made the announcement on his social media
Deal on Ukraine could be made without Kiev's involvement, ex-Foreign Minister admits
According to Pavel Klimkin, the formula of "nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine," which he himself helped to formulate, could be an afterthought at this point
Moldova fails to define amount of its debt to Gazprom — publication
The publication refers to mutually exclusive statements made by State Secretary of the Energy Ministry, Konstantin Borosan, and acting head of the Moldovagaz enterprise Vadim Ceban
West accuses Russia of damaging Baltic infrastructure to curb oil exports — MFA
According to Maria Zakharova, the West is using similar double standard tactics in the situation with Kiev's attacks on a compressor station in the Krasnodar region
Press review: Hamas-Israel long ceasefire uncertain as UK backs Ukraine with 100-year pact
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, January 17th
Houthis to resume attacks if Israel violates Gaza ceasefire
Despite the announcement about the cessation of attacks, the Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi said "the Palestinian issue has not been solved," so the conflict in the Middle East will continue
Putin assesses Yerevan's steps in relations with EU in conversation with Pashinyan
According to the report, the sides mentioned "tangible practical benefits of joint work within the EAEU framework, including those for Armenia's economy"
