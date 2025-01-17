Putin believes North-South transport corridor project will be implemented

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. The issues arising during the implementation of the North-South transport corridor project are of a technical nature, they all can be resolved, and the project will be implemented, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a press conference following talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

"As for the North-South [transport corridor], we are interested in it. These are additional opportunities for promoting our goods, both Iranian and Russian, to world markets. Not only we are interested in this, but also those countries that are actively developing trade and economic ties with us. There are technical issues, administrative, financial and organizational ones, but they are being resolved," Putin said.

He recalled that a special office has been created in Russia to work on this project.

"Our Deputy Prime Minister [Vitaly] Savelyev is closely involved in this issue, constantly visiting Iran, meeting with Iranian partners here. These projects are in progress, and we assume that they will be implemented," the Russian President noted.