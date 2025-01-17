It would be great if sanctions go, but Russia ready for worst — finance minister

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. If the West lifts sanctions, it would be excellent, but Russia stays ready for the worst, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said, commenting on Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's remark that when the Ukrainian conflict was over, the West would "throw sanctions against Russia out the window" and establish normal relations with it.

"We should always brace for the worst. If all sanctions are really thrown 'out the window' - it will be great, but we are ready for any march of events. I think this is important from the point of view of budget planning and budget strategy," Siluanov told Lifenews correspondent Alexander Yunashev.

He remarked that all budget plans remained unchanged.

"Our world, which today we are also, so to speak, keep in mind, proceeds from the awareness that the situation will not be easy," he added.