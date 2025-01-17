Sanctions against Russia 'will be thrown out' after Ukraine conflict ends — Hungarian PM

BUDAPEST, January 17. /TASS/. Hungary is confident that after the Ukraine conflict ends, the West will lift sanctions against Russia and restore normal relations with the country, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban stated in a morning program on the Kossuth radio station.

"Most importantly, these changes would mark the beginning of a new period, especially regarding war, peace, and sanctions, which will be thrown out the window. A sanctions-free system of relations with Russia will be established," the Hungarian prime minister said about the prospects for 2025.

At the same time, Orban emphasized that "this requires further effort," as EU leaders are hesitant to change their stance and still support the ongoing military conflict in Ukraine. "But this will pass," Orban added.

The Hungarian prime minister explained that the developments were mainly caused by the win of Republican Donald Trump in the latest US presidential election. Trump promised to address the conflict in Ukraine after taking office. Hungary is relying on him, hoping to see an end to hostilities in the neighboring country in 2025, Orban emphasized. "Thus, we can say that a new era will begin starting from Monday," the prime minister said, referring to the inauguration of the US President-elect on January 20.

During last year's campaign, the Republican nominee declared his intention to achieve a cessation of hostilities in Ukraine in 24 hours, but after winning the November 2024 election, he began to suggest that this goal could take much longer. He also noted the desire to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin after returning to the White House. The US special envoy to Ukraine in Trump’s second administration, Keith Kellogg, reported that the president-elect would like to see the Ukraine conflict end "as soon as possible."