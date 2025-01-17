Nearly 80% of Russians trust Putin, latest poll shows

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. The level of trust among the Russian public in President Vladimir Putin stands at 78.3%, according to a survey by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM).

The poll, conducted between January 9-12, surveyed 1,600 respondents aged 18 and older.

"When asked directly if they trusted Putin, 78.3% of participants responded affirmatively (an increase of 1.2%), while the approval rating for the president's performance decreased by 0.1% to 74.9%," the service said.

A total of 50.1% expressed approval of how the Russian government is managing the country (a decrease of 0.2%), while 52% approved of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s performance (a decrease of 0.2%). The percentage of respondents who said they trust Mishustin was 60.4% (a decrease of 0.6%).

Regarding the leaders of parties represented in parliament, 35.5% of those surveyed trust Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) leader Gennady Zyuganov (a decrease of 1.7%), 30.3% trust A Just Russia-For Truth party leader Sergey Mironov (a 1.8% decrease), 22.7% trust Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) head Leonid Slutsky (a decrease of 2.3%), and 8.3% trust New People party chairman Alexey Nechayev (a decrease of 1.9%).

The level of support for the ruling United Russia party stood at 34.7% (a decrease of 0.5%). Support for the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) decreased by 0.3% to 9.4%, while backing for the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) rose by 0.7% to 11.4%. Support for A Just Russia-For Truth party decreased by 0.3% to 3.9%, while backing for the New People party held steady at 6.5%.