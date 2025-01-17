Russia, Iran agree on joint military exercises, anti-piracy efforts

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Russia and Iran will jointly fight piracy and armed robbery at sea, exchange military delegations and hold military exercises, according to provisions contained in the comprehensive strategic partnership treaty signed by the presidents of the two countries.

"Military cooperation between the signatories encompasses a wide range of issues, including exchange of military and expert delegations, visits by warships and vessels to ports, training of military personnel, and exchange of cadets and teachers, implementation of joint maritime relief and rescue operations, as well as efforts to combat piracy and armed robbery at sea," the treaty reads.

It is agreed that Russia and Iran shall closely cooperate in conducting joint military exercises in each other’s territory and beyond their borders by mutual consent and with due regard for the applicable generally recognized norms of international law."

Moscow and Tehran will consult and cooperate in countering common military and security threats of a bilateral and regional nature.

Military cooperation also envisages participation in international defense exhibitions held by the contracting parties, sports competitions and cultural and other events.

The two sides reaffirm their commitment to developing military-technical cooperation on the basis of bilateral agreements, taking into account mutual interests and their international obligations. They see such cooperation "as an important component of maintaining regional and global security."