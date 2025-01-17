Putin, Pashinyan discuss issues of deepening cooperation between Russia, Armenia

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan have discussed issues of further deepening of cooperation between the two countries, first of all in the energy sector, in a telephone conversation, the press service of the Kremlin reported.

"With reference to the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council held in December 2024, certain relevant issues of further deepening of integration cooperation, first of all in the energy sector, have been discussed," the report said.

During the conversation, the sides noted serious practical benefits from with joint work within the Eurasian Economic Union, including for the Armenian economy, according to the report.

The conversation was initiated by Yerevan, the Kremlin added.