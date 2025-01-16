Bulgaria's parliament elects Rosen Zhelyazkov as new PM

SOFIA, January 16. /TASS/. Rosen Zhelyazkov, a member of the National Assembly representing the coalition of the Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria party with the Union of Democratic Forces (GERB-SDS), was appointed as the prime minister of the republic, the parliament announced in a broadcast on its website.

Zhelyazkov secured 125 votes from MPs representing GERB-SDS, the Bulgarian Socialist Party-United Left coalition, the There is Such a People party, and the Movement for Rights and Freedoms-DPS coalition. A total of 114 MPs opposed the election, with no abstentions. The MPs expressed the same level of support for the new 19 ministers.

Following the vote, the entire cabinet was sworn in and will assume office in the coming hours.