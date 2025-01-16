Putin signs decree to hold Year of Defender of Fatherland in 2025

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed off on a decree that declares 2025 the Year of the Defender of the Fatherland.

The decree has been published on a government website for legal acts.

Putin announced plans to declare 2025 the Year of the Defender of the Fatherland at a meeting of the State Council in late December. The idea came up as 2025 is also the year marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in World War II.

The decree ordered the presidential administration to form an organizing committee and a directorate for holding events as part of the Year of the Defender of the Fatherland. Under the decree, a plan of activities must be drawn up.

Heads of regions are advised to do whatever is required as part of the Year of the Defender of the Fatherland.