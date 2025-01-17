Russia, Iran agree to lend no assistance to aggressor if either country is attacked

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Russia and the Islamic Republic of Iran have agreed to lend no assistance to an aggressor if either country is attacked, according to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty signed by the leaders of both countries on Friday.

"Should either party to the Treaty be subjected to aggression, the other party to the Treaty shall lend no military or other assistance to an aggressor that would facilitate the continuation of the aggression and will take efforts to ensure that the disagreements which have arisen be settled on the basis of the UN Charter and other applicable norms of international law," a clause of the Treaty reads.

In addition, Russia and Iran have undertaken to prevent the use of their territories "for the purposes of supporting separatist movements or other actions threatening stability and territorial integrity, and also hostile actions against each other."

As the document highlights, Moscow and Tehran intend to bolster their relations based on the principles of sovereign equality, territorial integrity, independence, non-interference in the internal affairs of each other, respect for sovereignty, cooperation and mutual trust.

"The parties to the Treaty will pursue state policy based on the mutual respect of national and security interests, the principles of multilateralism, a peaceful settlement of disputes and the rejection of unipolarity and hegemony in world affairs and will counter interference by third parties in the internal and external affairs of the parties to the Treaty," the document reads.