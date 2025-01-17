Russia, Iran agree to strengthen security, defense cooperation

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. The first paragraph of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty between Russia and Iran is devoted to cooperation in security.

"The signatories seek to deepen and expand relations in all spheres of mutual interest, strengthen cooperation in the field of security and defense, closely coordinate activities at the regional and global levels in the spirit of long-term, comprehensive and strategic partnership," the document signed today by the presidents of the two countries, Vladimir Putin and Masoud Pezeshkian, reads. The agreement notes that the sides are interested in taking friendly interstate relations to a new level and that the strategic partnership meets the fundamental interests of Russia and Iran.

The treaty also mentions the deep historical ties between the two peoples, "the closeness of cultures and spiritual and moral values, common interests, strong ties of good-neighborliness and broad opportunities for cooperation in political, economic, military, cultural, humanitarian, scientific, technical and other fields." It is separately emphasized that Moscow and Tehran take into account "the need for further strengthening cooperation in the interests of peace and security at the regional and global levels" and also wish to contribute to shaping "a new just and stable multipolar world order."