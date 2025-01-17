One person killed in gas explosion in Nizhny Novgorod Region

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. One person was killed after a gas explosion in a two-story building in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, the Emergencies Ministry press office told TASS.

"According to updated reports, 16 people were evacuated, 7 people were rescued, 1 got injured and, unfortunately, 1 person died," the ministry said.

The ministry added that the fire at the scene has been localized on the area of 250 square meters.

The gas-air mixture explosion occurred in a two-story residential building on Ogareva Street in Bogorodsk . The explosion set the roof on fire and destroyed an inter-apartment wall.